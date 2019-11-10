Woody Nall
Feburary 17, 1947 –
November 6, 2019
Woody Nall, 72, passed from this life on November 6, 2019 at his home in Brazoria surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lubbock on February 17, 1947 to Derwood D. Sr. and Imogene Nall.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 am at the First United Methodist Church in Brazoria with Chuck Brookey officiating.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Nall and her granddaughter, Bobbie Kay Brookey; son, Chad Nall and wife, Deana and their children, Julia and Jenna; brother, Mark Nall and wife, Jill and their children, Kimberly, Kelly and Chaney; Linda’s son, Chuck Brookey and wife, Stephanie. He is preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Sammye Jean Nall; and daughter, Gina Nall .
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home 118 W. Texas Brazoria,Texas 77422 979-798 2128 Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.