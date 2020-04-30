Margaret Lois Johnson
November 4, 1940 –
April 27, 2020
Margaret Lois Johnson, age 79, of Bogata, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at Clarksville Nursing Center.
Margaret was born November 4, 1940, in Lamesa, Texas to Jesse Laxson and Lucille Provence. Her parents preceded her in death.
Margaret was the secretary at First Baptist Church and the city secretary of West Columbia, Texas. She also worked as the Tax Assessor-Collector for Red River County and Bailey County. She met and married the love of her life, Houston Johnson, in 1982.
There will be no formal visitation. Friends and family may come to Clarksville Funeral Home Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Johnson.
Private graveside services are set for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Cuthand Cemetery with Rev. Dennis McClintic officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
She leaves precious memories to her husband, Sam Houston Johnson, of Bogata; her sons, Dale Curlee and wife, Rhonda, of Brazoria and Wayne Johnson, of Cuthand; three daughters, Angela Kramer, of West Columbia, Marilyn Swanner and husband, James, of Brazoria and Kelly Travillion, of Clarksville; her sister, Patsy Lepper, of Brazoria; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and caregivers at Clarksville Nursing Center and A+ Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation P.O. Box 414238 Boston, MA 02241.
Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at www.clarksvillefuneralhome. com.
