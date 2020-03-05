Deacon Leroy James Diggs
July 30, 1929 –
February 26, 2020
A life Celebration for Deacon Leroy James Diggs, Sr., 90, of East Columbia, will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Blue Run Baptist Church, 215 N 16th Street, West Columbia, Texas where Rev. Lester E. Miller is Pastor, Rev. Elisio Diggs will officiate and Rev. B. K. Williams will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in West Columbia.
Visitation will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at E. Viola & Son Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Leroy was born on July 30, 1929 in East Columbia, Texas to Maxie Diggs and Ella Payne Diggs and passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Preceding Leroy in death are parents; two sons, Leroy Diggs, Jr and Kevin Diggs; daughter, Shelia Diggs; grandson, Daniel Barrientez; siblings, Maxie Diggs, Jr., Lula Malone, Milton, Loretta, Gylum and Alphonse Diggs.
Left to cherish life long memories are his wife of 68 1/2 years, Sadie Mae Diggs; two daughters, Ruby Barrientez and Ardis Faniel; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers and sisters; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
Heartfelt condolences left, signing of the guestbook may be done and the full obit may be read by visiting our website at www.violfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.