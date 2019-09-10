James Willard Hobbins
James Willard Hobbins was born August 21, 1947 to Willard and Vivian Hobbins in Dequeen, Arkansas. James left this earth to go to his heavenly home on July 11, 2019.
At his request, his life was celebrated at a private viewing with immediate family on July 12, 2019.
2 Timothy 4:7
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
