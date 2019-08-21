James Hartwell Kennedy
“Jim”
James Hartwell Kennedy (Jim) passed away on the evening of Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Jim was born in Evansville, Indiana, October 12, 1942 and moved to Angleton, Texas at the age of 5. He graduated from Angleton High School in 1962.
Jim began his career at the Texas Highway Department in 1964, as a Lab Technician, became a manager of Atec Laboratory in Freeport, Texas in 1978, and worked at Houston Shell and Concrete in Houston, Texas from 1980 through April of 1998. In all he had 19 years of experience in the ready-mix concrete industry with responsibilities ranging from sales, credit, inventory, and dispatching.
In 1998 he realized his dream of living in the Texas Hill Country on Lake Buchanan. He loved fishing and boating and was fortunate to have the opportunity to fulfill his dream.
All that knew Jim also knew that he was a good and kind man who loved music. He spent his last year of life on the earth loving music of all genres.
Jim leaves his beloved wife, Christine; his sister-in-law, Joyce Laws of Mustang Ridge, Texas; his sister-in-law and husband, Jo Ann and LaTrail Kilsby of Lake Jackson, Texas; his brother-in-law and wife, Harvey and Lynda King of Angleton, Texas; his sister-in-law, Nina Howard of Schulenburg, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. All who knew Jim knew that he dearly loved them.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrus and Dorothy Kennedy of Angleton, Texas; and all of his paternal and maternal aunts and uncles.
A memorial Service will be held on August 24, 2019, at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
