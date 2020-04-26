Glenn Andrews Ivy
October 20, 1935 –
April 20, 2020
Glenn Andrews Ivy of Longview, Texas, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 84 after a long battle with lung cancer and COPD.
He was born in Stonewall County, Texas, to L.C. and Nina Ivy on October 20, 1935. He graduated from Whiteface High School in 1958 and joined the United States Air Force during the end of the Korean War. He served most of his Air Force career in Germany and was honorably discharged on January 20, 1962. He went to work for Dow-Badische Corporation (now BASF) in Freeport, Texas and worked as a maintenance technician for 33 years. He married Mary A. Sample of Livingston, Texas, on March 19, 1965 and they established a home in Sweeny, Texas, residing there for 43 years. In 2008, Glenn and his wife, Mary moved to Longview, Texas, to be closer to family.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. and Nina Ivy; brothers, Bill Ivy and Lynn Ivy; and sister, Wanda Faye Jackson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Ivy; daughter, Sharon and husband, Dallas Stone; son, Matthew Ivy; sister, Louise Smart; grandchildren, Avery Ivy, Kristen and husband, Joshua Spraggins, Cody Ivy, and Jacob Stone; great-grandson, Jaxon Ivy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Glenn enjoyed classic country and bluegrass music, dancing the two-step and waltz, and family get-togethers, but his favorite activities involved being around his grandchildren. He was a steady presence in the stands for baseball, basketball, football and volleyball games, band concerts, ballet recitals and even participated in a school square dance. He liked to take long walks, watch FOX News, and had a weakness for caramel and chocolate pies. He was a warm and gentle man that was loved by all that knew him and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Due to the current situation, no service or memorial will be held at this time, but the family will host a celebration of Glenn’s life in remembrance at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to His Cherished Ones International Ministry with designation to Glenn Ivy at HCO, 2822 Durant, Midland, Texas 79705. Gifts can also be given online at https://www.networkforgood.org/donate by searching for the His Cherished Ones Inc charity.
A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
