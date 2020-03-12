Daniel Thomas “Dan” Andel
October 10, 1935 –
March 8, 2020
Daniel Thomas “Dan” Andel passed peacefully from this life to join his beloved Catherine Mazzu Andel in heaven on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with loved ones by his side. Dan spent his last days in his own home in the loving care of family and many wonderful people. In particular, Regina Andel and Letty Ortiz Mendoza, along with a gentle and kind group of caregivers, helped to ease his transition.
He is survived by his sisters, Bernice Janik and Martha Janik.
Daniel Thomas Andel was delivered by mid-wife in his sharecropper home in East Bernard, Texas, on October 10, 1935, the youngest of six siblings. Though his father, Vencil, passed when Dan was quite young, he taught Dan to fish, hunt and live off of the land. These skills defined who Dan was. Dan also learned how to love big and have a great sense of humor. These too were the core of who he was as a friend, husband, father and grandfather. Daniel Andel NEVER met a stranger and ALWAYS had a good joke to tell. He was one of the original Texas Good Ole Boys!
Daniel and Catherine, an amazing couple, were completely committed to family. Though Dan only received a 7th grade education at the Catholic school he attended in East Bernard, he was so very smart, and together, he and Catherine became successful business owners including Andel Electric Co. in Austin and Beach Resort Services in Surfside Beach. As a Master Electrician he mentored many young men who went on to become tradesmen and independent business owners themselves.
Dan served his community in many capacities including PTA President, supporter of his wife’s many Girl Scout troops and Surfside Beach Alderman. During his time as Alderman, the Pedestrian Beach was established.
Children were drawn to him and he was affectionately known as “Pawpaw” or “Popo”. Pawpaw actively supported and showed the love of a grandfather not only to his own grandchildren but to many other children as well. He will be remembered lovingly by many.
Dan and Catherine raised four amazing human beings who raised 11 phenomenal grand children who are now raising nine beautiful great grandchildren. All share his legacy of generosity of spirit, kindness and great sense of humor. They are Cynthia Andel Laird and James Ivison, Andrea Marie Reutzel and Kenny Reutzel, Denise Newville and Trent Newville and Daniel T. Andel, II, and his wife, Regina Andel. Grandchildren (and their spouses) are Amy and Donald W. Payne, Jr., Drew and Shannon Newville, Grace Reutzel and Jimmy Hickock, Adriane Newville, Adam Reutzel, Aaron and Shelbey Reutzel, Daniel Thomas Andel, III, Makayla Andel, Katelin Andel, Emily and Kyle Walker, and, Allie Ivison. Great grandchildren are Donald W. Payne, III, Matthew and Adyee Payne, Tyler Gerardino, Reed Hickcok, Carson Reutzel, Riley Reutzel, and RJ Walker. He also had many, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The Visitation and Viewing are scheduled as follows: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 Dixie Dr., Lake Jackson, TX 77566.
