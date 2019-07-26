Dr. Duane James Sutton
Dr. Duane James Sutton, 90, of Denton, TX, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Good Samaritan Retirement Village. He was born to his late parents, Carl A. Sutton and Gertrude Reppert Spohr in Youngstown, OH on January 4, 1929. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church of DeQuincy, LA. His hobbies included: golfing, wood working, and coffee with friends at McDonald’s.
Before entering the ministry, he was a building contractor in Ohio and Pennsylvania and a sales representative for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company.
He became licensed to preach the Gospel by Faith Temple Baptist Church in Houston, TX on September 2, 1964. Dr. Sutton was ordained to the Gospel Ministry by Fostepco Heights Baptist Church in Fort Worth, TX on January 29, 1967. He taught Seminary Extension classes for the Seminary Extension Department of the Southern Baptist Convention for 6 ½ years. He served as an adjunct professor for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary at the Southwest Louisiana Center in Lake Charles and as the General Director. Dr. Sutton served on the Missions Committee of the Carey Baptist Association and served on the Executive Board of the Louisiana Baptist Convention from 1980-1983. He served in Bold Evangelism III as a Director of Enrollment/Survey and served as a Director for Lay Evangelism School for the Louisiana Baptist Convention.
Dr. Sutton had a B.A. from William Carey College in Hattiesburg, MS, along with an Associate of Divinity Degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, TX. He also had a Master of Divinity Degree and a Doctor of Ministry from Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, GA.
He pastored the following churches in Louisiana: Green Baptist Church in Merryville, Northside Baptist Church in DeQuincy, and Eastern Heights Baptist Church in DeQuincy. In Texas, he pastored Calvary Baptist Church in Freeport.
He is survived by a daughter, Crystal Winnick and husband Eddie of Arlington, TX; son, Paul Sutton and wife Shirley of Argyle, TX; sister, Joyce West of Bedford, TX; grandchildren, Nicole and Greg Pitre, Blair and Landon Sides, Blake and Sara Winnick, Jared and Stephanie Sutton, Jeff and Kim Sutton; along with great grandchildren, Grant and Gavin Pitre, Grace and Ethan Sides, Elijah and Isaiah Sutton, and Riley Sutton.
Dr. Sutton was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret (Peggy) Sutton; his parents; grandson, Jonathan Winnick; and a sister, Doris Meek.
A Celebration of Dr. Sutton’s life will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in DeQuincy on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with Bro. Roland Hebert officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service on Sunday, starting at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hixson-Snider Funeral Home in DeQuincy. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonsnider.com.
