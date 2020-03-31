Darlene “Mickey” Adams
December 17, 1951 –
March 29, 2020
Darlene “Mickey” Adams, 68 of Angleton, passed away Sunday March 29, 2020.
Mickey was born December 17, 1951 to Leona and J.W. Adams, in Angleton.
She is survived by her so n, Troy Simmons and wife, Courtney, of Lake Jackson; granddaughter, Chloe Simmons; sister, Ginger Cooksey, of Columbia Lakes; nieces, Robin Jones and husband, Robert, of Lake Jackson, Shannon Jones and husband, John, of Columbia Lakes; great nieces and nephews, Natasidy Savage, Kaleb Jones, Briona Jones, Collin Jones, Chazley Bullock, Caden Jones and Saylor B. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all.
Visitation and funeral services will all be private. A celebration of life will be held for family and friends who are unable to attend services at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.