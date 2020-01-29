Stacey Dawn Walker
August 28, 1969 –
January 25, 2020
Stacey Dawn Walker, 50, of Freeport, Texas, is in heaven now, after a painful 4-month battle with cancer. She passed away on January 25, 2020 at MD Anderson Hospital.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, James Edward Walker; children, Hailey Rose and Cole Walker; step-son, Caleb Walker (Freeport); parents, David and Judy Dickson (Surfside Beach), maternal grandmother, Jessie Riffle (Ohio); numerous Walker family members; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins in northern Texas and Ohio.
Stacey was born on August 28, 1969, in Garland, Texas. She attended Angleton High School. She went on to marry James Walker and have two wonderful children, Hailey Rose (19) and Cole Edward (14). Stacey always said how lucky she was to marry into such a loving, Christian family. She was strong in her faith and proud to work with so many wonderful people at the First Baptist Church of Angleton, where she was the financial secretary.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to account #6109912 at First State Bank in Stacey’s name to help with the extensive medical bills.
A memorial service will be held at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 10:00 am, with Mason Howard officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the Walker family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
“You laugh because I’m different – I laugh because you’re not”
