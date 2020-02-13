Anthony “Tony” R. Gajewsky
Anthony “Tony” R. Gajewsky, 72, of Angleton passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born to Joseph and Stella Gajewsky in Angleton, TX on November 4, 1947.
A Public Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. in Palms Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. also in Palms Funeral Home with burial to follow in Angleton Cemetery.
