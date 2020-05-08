Christopher Robert Engman
October 14, 1978 –
May 3, 2020
Christopher Robert Engman, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 41 on Sunday, May 3, 2020 .
Chris was born in Freeport, Texas on October 14, 1978. He was raised in Brazoria and attended Columbia High School where he was a part of the Columbia marching band drum line. He received a BS in Computer Science and an MBA from University of Houston — Clear Lake. His career of working in technology included AT&T, Dell Computers, and Apple in Austin, Texas, where he worked over for ten years.
Outside of his beloved career at Apple, Chris enjoyed many hobbies including movies, reading, comic books, road trips, collecting, and music.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Marvin and Constance Hale, of Bay City; and grandfather, Burdette Engman, of South Dakota.
He will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Bob and Martha Engman, of Brazoria; brother, Brad Engman and wife, Kelly, of Beasley; nephew, Daniel; and niece, Donna; sister, Amy Woodrome and husband, Matt, of Spring; niece, Lucy; nephew, Elliot; with another nephew expected in the fall; and grandmother, Ruth Engman, of South Dakota.
He will also be remembered by an uncle, aunts, and many cousins that lived in Texas, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois, and Minnesota. Chris will also be kept alive in the many memories made with his best friends, Rusty Phillips and Daniel Johnson, who will always miss his compassion and willingness to support them in addition to his coworkers and fellow man.
Funeral services will be held at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia on Saturday, May, 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until 2:00 p.m.
Donations in Chris’s honor can be sent to First Methodist Church of Brazoria
Services are under the direction of C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home 634 S. Columbia Dr. West Columbia,Texas 77486.
