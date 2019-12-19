Beverly Ann Moore
On March 17, 1946 Beverly was born to Rebecca Wolfe and Andrew Paul Canty Jr. in Cleveland, Ohio. She remained in Cleveland where she met the love of her life, Robert L. Moore Sr. To their union four children were born; Jacquelyn Wright (Ray), Jeannette Moore (deceased), Robert L. Moore Jr. (Gina), and Eric Moore (Rebecca).
In 1978 the Moore family moved to Richwood, Texas to follow their dreams. Beverly was an accountant who worked diligently until she retired in 2012. Beverly was a strong woman who was loved by many in her Community. She was the rock in all of our lives.
She leaves 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; Tiffany Coles, (Justin), Justin Wright (Rebecca), Eric Moore Jr. Jessica Wright, Anthony Moore (Shimin), Victoria Washington (Nate), Lawrence, Xavier Moore, Bethany Moore, Twanjique Davis, Nicholas Moore, and Logan Moore. Beverly’s great-grandchildren are; Jeanelle Coles, Tinsley Wright, Kahryn Moore and Iris Moore. She also leaves a host of family and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by, Andrew P. Canty Jr. (father), Rebecca Canty (mother), Andrew P. Canty III, (brother), and Rebecca Ivory (sister).
You were this family shining light and God fearing Matriarch, you will truly be missed. Love you!
There will be a visitation on Friday, December 20, 2019 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. follow by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com
