Jamie Rene Fisher
Jamie Rene Fisher, 66, of Lake Jackson, TX, went to be with the Lord on August 5, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1952 in Fort Riley, Kansas to the late James and Patsy Hudgens.
Jamie loved the Lord with a passion and she loved her family with all her heart. Her heart was so big, everyone who knew her was touched by her love. Her large extended family, as well as her Christian family, benefitted from her wise counsel and her unconditional love.
Not only that – but she loved the Astros and she loved her country with the same passion.
Jamie was preceded in death by her parents, James and Patsy Hudgens.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Charles Fisher; her sons, Christian Parker Fisher and James Michael Fisher (wife Kristi); her daughter Amanda Leigh Fine (Reuben); and her two grandchildren, Caroline Ella Miller and Brielle Ryan Fisher. She will also be missed by her two sisters, Patty Higginbotham and Pam Sutherland; and brother, Michael Hudgens; two nieces and two nephews; many cousins and her family in the Lord.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Restwood Funeral Home in Lake Jackson. The service will be at 10:00, August 8, at First Baptist Church, Lake Jackson.
