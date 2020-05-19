Praxedis Eduardo Garcia
1996-2020
Praxedis “Eddie” Eduardo Garcia passed away on Friday, May 15th, 2020 in Angleton, Texas. He was born on April 18th, 1996 in Lake Jackson, Texas to his parents Pauline and Praxedis (Eddie) Garcia. He graduated from Angleton High School in 2015.
Eddie absolutely loved life. He was a very happy individual who had a deep passion for music and family. He was a very active member of the Angleton Angels Special Olympic Team and enjoyed competing and hanging out with all of his friends. He also loved being a DJ at any family events and went by the name “BigTed211”. To know Eddie was to love him. He had a special light inside of him that everyone was naturally attracted to and his smile would put anyone at ease.
He was survived by his parents, Pauline and Praxedis Garcia; his two sisters, Cassandra (Charles) Robitaille and Anahi Garcia; his two nephews, Eleazar and Eliaz Robitaille; his deceased paternal grandparents, Diana and Praxedis Garcia; his maternal grandparents, Delsa (Robert) Alaniz and Hector Flores Jr.; his aunts, Janida (David) Sexton, Joline (Oscar) Figueroa, Marline (Sergio) Hernandez; and his uncles, David (Carrie) Garcia, and Hector Flores III. He had a numerous amount of cousins, great aunts and great uncles who all loved him dearly.
The family will be holding a small viewing open to the public on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas and his funeral will take place on Thursday May 21st, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Palms Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Angleton, Cemetery, Angleton, Texas. Due to COVID 19 restrictions the amount of guests for the funeral service will be limited. Thank you.
Online condolences can be sent to the Garcia family at www.palms funeralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.