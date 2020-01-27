Opal Wynell Hall
August 22, 1953 –
January 16, 2020
Opal “Shug” Hall was born August 22, 1953 and passed away on January 16, 2020.
Opal is survived by her daughter, Brenda Inez Hall; and three grandchildren, Terrence, Zswaijonae, and Khyree.
A service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Burrell Chapel Baptist Church, Bailey Prairie, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.