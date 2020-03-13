Herman H. Bolton
Herman H. Bolton was born in Houston on June 26, 1926 to William C. Bolton and Estelle Hicks Bolton. He was the fourth of five children including older sisters, Avis and Loriece “Recie”, older brother, Bill, and younger brother, Jim. Herman attended Lamar High School before enlisting in the U.S. Navy and he served in the Pacific during WWII. After the war he returned to Houston, graduated from Lamar, and attended the University of Houston where he became a life-long Cougar fan.
He married Ludelle King Bolton in 1957 and they became proud parents of daughter, Valinda and son, Mark. Throughout his life he was a dedicated church member and served in many capacities first at South Main Baptist in Houston and later at Elkins Lake Baptist in Huntsville. Herman was also active in his community as a volunteer for Westbury Little League, Westbury Fun Football, prison ministry, and as president of the Elkins Lake Community Association.
He and Ludelle loved to square dance and for many years were part of the Stomping Saints Square Dancing Club. After retiring from Chicago Title Company in 1986 he was able to get back to his golf game and was an avid golfer in his retirement.
Last year he was thrilled to be named Valentine’s King at Country Village Care in Angleton where he made many new friends in the last two years. He brought enthusiasm, good humor, and dedication to all his endeavors and his warm smile and quick wit will be missed by those who knew him.
Herman is predeceased by his parents and siblings.
He is survived by his daughter, Valinda and her husband Andy; and son, Mark and his wife Roxana; granddaughters, Leslie and Bailey; grandson, Marshall; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place 1 — 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Palms Funeral Home 2300 E. Mulberry Angleton, TX 77515
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
