Bonnie Sue Sullivan
February 9, 1941 –
December 15, 2019
Bonnie Sue Sullivan, 78, of Brazoria passed away on December 15, 2019 in Houston, TX surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 9, 1941 in Gonzales, TX to Claude and Isabelle Wallace.
She was the proud owner of Bonnie’s Beauty Salon for over 40 years. She enjoyed collecting antiques and taking care of her Chihuahuas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce Sullivan; daughter, Peggy Sue Sullivan; son, Bruce Charles Sullivan Jr.; sister, Lucille Bell and brother, Bubba Wallace.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce Sullivan of Brazoria, Brian Sullivan and wife Ana of Houston, TX; sister, Claudine Bass and husband Kenny of West Columbia; grandchildren, Myranda Means of Jones Creek, Logan Sullivan and Rebekah Sullivan of Brazoria, Briana and Braylan Sullivan of Houston; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria with Rev. David Jordan officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. at Gonzales City Cemetery in Gonzales, TX.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
