Ivory McKelvy Shepherd
Funeral service for Ivory McKelvy Shepherd, 77, of Houston formerly of Brazoria will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 424 CR 311, Brazoria, Texas 77422 where Rev. Booker T. Randon is Pastor and Officiator.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Service time at the church.
Ivory was born on October 13, 1941 in Brazoria to Sandy Patterson and Meller Lee Coleman and passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Sugar Land.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433
A full obituary may be read and online condolences may be left for the family of Ivory M. Shepherd by signing the guestbook at www.violafh.com
