Leona Francis Zapalac
July 5, 1924 –
December 28, 2019
Leona Francis Zapalac, 95, of Angleton, Texas passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
She was born July 5, 1924 in Ellinger, Texas to Louis and Mary (Dirba) Prihoda
She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and great Grandmother. She was a great cook. She loved making homemade kolaches and Christmas candy. She was adventurous and loved to camp and go hiking. Last year she was able to go on her cruise and loved every minute of it. She absolutely adored her family and she was their rock. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 31, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father David Zapalac officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Lewis in Angleton Cemetery.
The family welcomes friends for a time of visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 at Palms Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a rosary being recited by the Catholic Daughters at 7:00 p.m.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Lillie Ann Hamilton, Lewis Joe Zapalac and Jimmy Wayne Zapalac. Her grandchildren Lisa Todd and husband, George, Jessica Leal and husband, Pedro, and Michael Zapalac and wife, Brandi. She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Briar Cole Zapalac and Jacob Escher Todd.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Zapalac, her son, Johnnie Fred “Pete” Zapalac, and her daughter-in-law, Joyce Zapalac.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations sent to the American Heart Association in Leona’s name
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
