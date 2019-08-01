Benigno Rivera Jr.
“Ben”
Benigno Rivera Jr. (Ben) age 76 of Angleton, Texas passed away Monday, July 29th, 2019. The viewing services will be held Thursday evening August 1st 6 to 8:00 p.m. The last visitation will be 10:30 a.m. at the Palms Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Benigno was born in Mission, Texas on April 24th, 1943. He was enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1961-1967. Benigno was married to Frances Zambada on July 17, 1999; they were married 20 years. They met May of 1983. Benigno retired from Dow Chemical after 26 years as a senior electrician. He enjoyed fishing and traveling.
Benigno is survived by wife, Frances Zambada; grandchildren, Ruben, Angelina, Ezekiel Jr., Jazlynn, Julissa, and Jiselle; children, Cornelio, Ezekiel (wife Christian) and Sara; and other family and friends.
Benigno was preceded in death by mother, Dalila Garcia; father, Benigno Rivera Sr.; step father, Jesus Garcia (Chacho); sister, Maria Alicia Flores; daughter, Maya Victoria Rivera; and grandson, Ray Shawn Hudson Jr. (Baby Ray).
The family would like to extend gratitude to the Visiting Angels and Heart to Heart Hospice for their services and care for Benigno during the last days with his battle with Alzheimer’s.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
