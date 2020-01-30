James Martin “Jim” Verboon
November 22, 1948 –
January 25, 2020
James Martin “Jim” Verboon passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, of cancer. He was 71.
Jim was born on November 22, 1948, to Martin and Narcille Verboon in Port Arthur, Texas. After completing his education as a chemical engineer, he moved to Lake Jackson where he began a 37 year-long career with Dow Chemical. In 2012 he moved to Pearland.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Linda Hebert Verboon; his son, James Clinton “Clint” Verboon; his sister, Linda Verboon Treece; and his brother, Jon Morris Verboon.
He is survived by his wife, Terry Verboon of Pearland; his daughter, Laura Daigle, her husband Chris, and their son Colin of Houston; his daughter, Melissa Roberts her husband Kris, and their children, Landyn and Lane of Pearland; his sister, Gretchen Miertschin and her husband Gary of Houston; his sister-in-law, Debbie Rankin and her husband Bill of Lake Jackson; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation with the family will be held at 10:30 at First United Methodist Church, 2314 N Grand Blvd., Pearland, with a memorial service following at 11:00. He will be interred at Rosewood Cemetary in Porter, Texas. The family requests those wishing to make memorial contributions may donate to First United Methodist Church of Pearland, TX or the American Cancer Society.
