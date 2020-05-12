Louisa Mancillas
April 15, 1939 –
May 7, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Louisa Mancillas, 81, announces her passing on May 7, 2020. Louisa was born to Felix and Jesusa Treviño on April 15, 1939 in Bishop, Texas. While working in the cotton fields, Louisa met and fell in love with Tomas Mancillas Jr. In 1958 they were married. They soon welcomed two beautiful children, Maria and Robert. Louisa embraced running the household while Tomas served in the army. With her fearless independence, Louisa was the core of her military family and very often parented and managed the home alone during her husband’s long deployments. Eventually, the couple settled in Lake Jackson where she proudly helped raise a third and fourth generation of her family. Louisa was known for her spunkiness and sense of humor. If you sat around her table long enough, you likely witnessed her playful antics. You may have even found yourself on the receiving end of a splash of water. Louisa’s greatest pride was her family and she would be quick to tell you about her children and grandchildren.
Louisa is preceded in death by parents, Felix and Jesusa Treviño; brothers, Robert, Timoteo, and Hermino Treviño; sister, Genoveva Morin, and husband, Tomas Mancillas, Jr.
Louisa is survived by her children, Robert Mancillas and Maria Simon; grandchildren, Crystal Santos, Monica Garcia, and James Simon; great-grandchildren, Erick Drake and Nevaeh Simon; and sister, Angelita Ramirez.
Louisa will be laid to rest at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Restwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday , May 14, 2020 at Restwood Funeral Home.
