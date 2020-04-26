Janelle Travis
April 15, 1936 –
April 22, 2020
Janelle Travis passed away on April 22, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Coolidge, Texas on April 15, 1936 to Lloyd Monroe and Lillian Celeste Parten. She grew up on a small farm near Prairie Hill, Texas. In her teenage years her family moved to the Angleton area where her Mother was a Nurse at Freeport’s Community Hospital and her father was a Brazoria County Sheriff’s Deputy for many years.
Janelle graduated from Angleton High School in 1954 and one year later married Joe F. Travis, the love of her life. As he began a long career at Dow Chemical, she began her life as a devoted wife and mother. She spent her life serving others. She worked tirelessly to help provide her children with a warm, loving, Christian home.
Janelle loved being outdoors. She enjoyed long walks, camping, and just being in nature. She was an avid sports fan and she loved watching her Astros. More than this. she loved the simple enjoyment of being with her friends and family, especially her grandkids. Above all, she had a profound and unwavering love for the Lord and was a faithful Christian for decades.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Joe F. Travis.
She is survived by her four children, Jo Ann Evans, Paul and wife, Melanie Travis, Bess and husband, John Buck, and Ruth and husband, Joel Swedlund. She is also survived by the grandchildren she loved so deeply, Brent and wife, Megan Evans, Bryan Evans, Taylor and Sydney Travis, Matthew and Jonathan Buck, Catherine, Joseph, and Nathan Swedlund; and one great-granddaughter, Maisie Evans. She is also survived by Janie Travis Cornelius; and her sister-in-law, Linda Travis; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Family Services were held on Saturday, April 25th at Restwood Funeral Home in Clute. Internment followed at the Angleton Cemetery.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, cards can be sent to 102 Buttercup, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.