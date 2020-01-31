Frank David Howard
October 28, 1955 –
January 29, 2020
Frank David Howard, 64, of Brazoria passed from this life at his home on January 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Angleton on October 28, 1955 to Charles and Katherine Howard.
While his immediate family is small, Frank loved being with his extended family and all of his cousins. He loved the Texans, Astros, Aggies and barbequing and fishing. He was a great husband, Dad, father-in-law, and friend.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in Brazoria. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. Saturday until service time. Burial will follow at Brazoria Cemetery.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patsy Howard; son, Justin Howard; daughter-in-law, Micah Stephens Howard; sister, Gloria Hendry; numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 118 W. Texas, Brazoria, Texas 77422, 979-798-2128.
Online condolences may be made by signing the guest book at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
