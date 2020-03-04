Pastor Danny M. Roberts
August 3, 1948 –
March 2, 2020
Pastor Danny M. Roberts was born August 3rd, 1948 in Rosedale, Mississippi to James Walter Roberts Jr. and Johnnie Lorene (Harris) Roberts. He passed to his reward on March 2nd, 2020.
He will be remembered and loved by his wife of almost 52 years, Susan Muse Roberts; daughter, Theresa Lynn Hammonds and husband Michael; son, Scottie Allen Roberts, all of Angleton; and five grandchildren, Mikella Danae, Brayden Davis, Conner James, and Addison Lynn Hammonds, and Ashley Nicole Roberts. Also, sisters, Judy Mora and husband David of Spring, and Sandra Timms of Washington; and brothers, James (Pete) Roberts and Gary Roberts of Angleton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jimmy Roberts, John David Roberts, Ernest Roberts; and sisters, Velma Ruth Roberts and Thelma Alice Griffin.
A viewing at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Funeral will be at First Assembly of God in Angleton, 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
