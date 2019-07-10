William Curtis Banks
William Curtis Banks died peacefully on June 20, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. Born May 21, 1927 to Curtis Lyons Banks and Ruby Lee Burke in Smackover, Arkansas, he attended high school in Kenedy, Texas and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and spent much of his professional career as a Certified Petroleum Landman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Don Banks and Sammie Banks.
He is survived by children, Brooke Banks Warren and Leslie Banks; grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Warren; niece, Donna Banks Stroud; and nephew, Curtis Banks.
“Though our bodies are dying, our souls are renewed everyday”
