Joseph Bobby Hill “J.B.” “Dibby”
December 27, 1937 – March 20, 2020
Joseph B. Hill, 82, of Angleton passed away on March 20, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas. He was born December 27, 1937 in Patoutville, Louisiana to Sadie and Alfred Hill, Sr.
He served his country and was honorably discharged from the Army. He was a Production Supervisor for BASF and retired after many years of service. He enjoyed the beach, the dog races, working around the house, spending time with family, and making new friends and memories. He was always “pranking” with somebody and making them smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred Hill, Jr., Leroy Hill; and aunt, Selena Martinez.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph C. Hill, Sr. (Minerva), Pearland, Basharn Shanklin (Rhonda Session-Shanklin); daughter, Bobbie Jean Butler, Mississippi; sisters, Delores Fontenette, Port Arthur, Texas, Sylvia H. Joseph and Mildred H. Sampson both of New Iberia, Louisiana; brothers, Ernest Hill, New Iberia, Louisiana and William Hill (Gladys), Angleton; partner, Vera Harris; mother of his child and first wife, Frankie Hill; good friend, Dennis Manjang, Angleton; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas. He will be laid to rest at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
