Laurie Denise Crouch
“Granny”
September 26, 1963 –
February 22, 2020
Laurie Denise Crouch, 56, of Brazoria passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 26, 1963 in Fort Worth, Texas to Dorothy and Jackie Corbitt.
She graduated from Joaquin High School in Joaquin, Texas. In her earlier years she worked in a Hair Salon as a hair stylist. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and her pet dog Bella “Bo-Bo”. Her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Granny” were her pride and joy. She was an avid sports fan and her favorite teams were LSU and New Orleans Saints. Favorite quote was “WHO DAT”.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; husband, Tommy Lynn Crouch of Brazoria; sons, Ryan Crouch and wife Vickie, Shane Crouch and Justin Crouch and wife, Kristina; daughters, Alicia Van Trease and husband Barry and Carol Jordan and husband, Garland; grandchildren, Tyler and wife Lyne, Kolton, Leslie, Kelsie, Brittney, Dylan, Landin, Kyla, Ryder, Kenslie and Brantley; great grandchildren, Cadence and Eliana; brothers, Robert M. Jarrett, Jr., Daniel L. Arnold, Jr. and Romey W. Massey, Jr.; sister, Elisa S. Arnold; good friends, Renee of Louisiana, Ronnie, Linda Sullivan; many relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Grove Cemetery in Iola, Texas.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
