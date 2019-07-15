Maj. Richard James MacDonald
Maj. Richard “Rick” MacDonald passed peacefully on Thursday July 11, 2019. He was born in Waltham Mass and grew up in Roxbury, a suburb of Boston, Mass. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1954.
After serving a period as Medical Assistant, he entered the Aviation Cadet Program and was commissioned as a C-130 Navigator. Rick earned his Bachelor degree at University of Omaha, Nebraska and earned a Master’s Degree in Teaching / Counseling Psychology from University of Houston. He served in a variety of flying and organizational positions with C-130 Aircraft in tactical and strategic airlift and reconnaissance missions. Of his Air Force flying hours, almost all the hours were in combat; flying missions to Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. He attended Air Force Squadron Officer’s School, Air Command and Staff College, and the National Security Management Courses.
He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Masonic Temple Order, and member of the Air Force Historical Foundation. Rick enjoyed touring countries around the world, as well as most of the United States.
After a 23-year career with the USAF, Rick retired from the Air Force, and settled in Jones Creek Texas to become a Real Estate Broker. Rick also served as Instructor for Brazosport College teaching Astrology, and at the Brazoria Prison Unit teaching Social Equal Opportunity, Human Relations Education and Rehabilitation programs. He was an active member of Masons/Masonic Temple and Shriners. He also delivered thousands of cases of books to and from Goodwill’s Good Samaritan Program, SPCA, Battered Women Shelter. He was a recipient of community awards from the Texas Sea Center. He also enjoyed being a member of his Bowling Team, researching Genealogy, Family visits, working in his Garage and reading all things historical.
Rick was married to his wife, Ray Ann, celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary in February 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ray Ann, his daughter Cathy MacDonald, his son Rick MacDonald Jr., and his wife Veronica MacDonald and their son Mathew MacDonald. He is also leaves his only sister, Deborah Bell of New Hampshire.
Visitation will be held at Dixon Funeral Home, 1211 S. Brooks St., Brazoria, on Tuesday, July 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Military Honors and the Presentation of the Color Guard and American Flag will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a graveside service at the Historic Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to his caregivers, friends, and all who brought joy to his life.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final Arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria. (979) 798-9113.
