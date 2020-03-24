Sharon Landry
August 8, 1942 –
March 22, 2020
Sharon Landry, a long time residence of Brazoria Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by family.
She was born August 8, 1942, in Sulphur Louisiana to Calvin and Agnes Bellow. She married the love of her life, Willie (Bill) Landry, October 8, 1961.
Sharon devoted her life to raising her three girls, Melinda Gutierrez, Lisa Hodges and Jeanna Adams. She loved to crochet, enjoyed quilting and was a long time member of St. Joseph on the Brazos Catholic Church, and was a member of Xi Tau Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.
Sharon’s greatest joy came from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Christina Banker and husband, Jeremy, and their three girls, Katrin, Alice and Ella; Marcos Salazar & wife, Leah, and their three children, Ethan, Kaylee and Jenna; Shelby Adams and baby, Lila; Mykel Salazer, Brittany Hodges, Travis Hodges, Joseph Gutierrez and Jacob Gutierrez.
She is survived by her sister, Chris Cantu and family, Keith Cantu, Amanda Cantu, Kyle Brocato, and children, Kynleigh and Adeline; and brother Harold Bellow.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin and Agnes Bellow; husband, Bill Landry; and brother, Wayne Bellow
The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Sharon’s close friend and caregiver, Gina Munoz.
Serving as pallbearers are Travis Hodges, Brittany Hodges, Joseph Gutierrez, Jacob Gutierrez, Mykel Salazar, Kyle Brocato, Tony Landry and Mike Humphrey.
A private service will be held on Wednesday March 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home 118 W Texas, Brazoria,Texas 77422
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
