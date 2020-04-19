Frank Wayne Spillers
February 25, 1938 –
April 10, 2020
Frank Wayne Spillers, 82, of Lake Jackson, Texas, fondly known as DaddyFrankNPa, passed away on April 10, 2020, at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital, Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born in Sour Lake, Texas on February 25, 1938 to Frank Keith and Maurine Allen Spillers.
A funeral service was held for family at Restwood Funeral Home with Reverend Brad Dawson officiating. His body was interred at Restwood Memorial Park.
Frank was married to Juanita Burgess Spillers for 61 years.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother, Robert “Bobby”; and sister. Janice.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita; his two daughters, Lesa Girouard (Tra) and Shelly Parker (Steve). He also leaves his four grandchildren and their families — Lindsay Collins Ferrell (Darrek) and their son Harrison Frank Ferrell, Zachary Collins (Jessica) and their daughter Violet Collins, Nick Parker (Lauren) and Alexa Parker.
Frank and Juanita were married while he was a Junior at Texas A&M. He graduated in 1960 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and went to work in Dow’s Research and Development Dept working on plastics fabrication. While at Dow he was especially proud of the time spent as Director and Global Coordinator of Dow’s Chlor-Alkali Research. During this time, many significant changes were made to Dow’s Chlorine production process. He was also Director of Inorganic and Metals Research Lab and retired as Director of Discovery Development in 1992 after a 32 year career. During his career he received several patents for his work.
After retiring from Dow, Frank went to work as a technology/business consultant and then went into business with three partners. Their first business was the purchase of Brazosport Plastics, Inc. Later they added a metal cutting business and a pharmaceutical development lab. He retired in 2009.
Frank accepted Christ at the age of 12. He was active in church for 70 years (First Baptist Freeport, Willow Drive Baptist and First Baptist Lake Jackson). He was also involved in numerous charitable and professional organizations. Some of his activities and honors included Brazosport Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year 1993, Gold Medal awarded by the Daughters of the American Revolution 1994, Recipient of Dow’s President’s Award for Community Service 1993, President of The Inventors’ Club of America, President of the Inventors’ Hall of Fame, Member of Texas A&M University Science Development Council, Member of the Texas Institute for the Advancement of Chemical Technology, Member of the Commercial Development Association, Member of the Composites Association. Frank served three terms as President of the Fuel Cell Association during which he testified several times before the United States Senate on the future of fuel cells. He was Cofounder/Chairman of Brazoria County Habitat for Humanity, 1990 Loaned Executive to the United Way, The Facts Volunteer of the Year Award, Chairman of Christian Helpers of First Baptist Lake Jackson, Salvation Army Board Member, Community in Schools Board Member, Board Member of Employment for the Physically Disabled, Inc., Founder/President of His Hands, Inc. and Math tutor for Brazoria County Youth Home.
Frank became very involved in many charitable organizations after studying and understanding Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 25:31-40 “When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, he will sit on his throne in heavenly glory. All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on his right and the goats on his left. Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’ “Then the righteous will answer him. ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you sick or in prison and go to visit you?’ “The King will reply, ‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.’ (Complete passage found in Matthew 25:31-46)
Frank was especially drawn to individual people and families who needed help. Some were single encounters but many required years of assistance. He was also interested in foreign missions and provided bricks inscribed with Acts 1:8. The bricks were used in construction of the cornerstones of 15 churches located in South Africa and Mozambique.
Frank understood his “good works” would not save him because the Bible says in Ephesians 2:8-9 “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.” As is inscribed on his headstone: John 14:6 “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’”
Since his college days, Frank suffered with back pain which became worse as the decades passed on. The last few years were hard with suffering day and night! He so looked forward to Heaven where he would finally be FREE! Frank had a near death experience while in the hospital in 2019 which had him yearning for Heaven!
Frank was always proud of his family and took special interest in everything they did. During his life he wrote a 300 page diary of special events and accomplishments of his family. Frank loved his family beyond measure!
We are sure Frank was greeted in Heaven with
“…Well done, good and faithful servant…” Matthew 25:21
The family would like to thank Dr. Amin, Dr. Delal, and the nurses with IPH Hospice Care for their care of Frank in his last days.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to:
Habitat for Humanity of Southern Brazoria County
First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.