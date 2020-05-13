Wiley Ray Sims
April 14, 1933 –
May 8, 2020
Wiley Ray Sims, 87, of Angleton passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born on April 14, 1933 in Many, Louisiana to Wiley and Amanda Sims.
Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, services will be private.
