Dallas Landry Ross
Dallas Landry Ross, 46, of Sweeny, TX passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
Visitation and guestbook registry will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the New Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 600 Matthew Street, Bay City, Texas, with burial to follow at the St. John Cemetery, Van Vleck, TX.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537, or online at duncan robertsfh@gmail.com
Arrangements by Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Bay City, TX 979-245-5197
