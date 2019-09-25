Rosemarie C. Evershed
Rosemarie C. Evershed passed away on September 17, 2019, in Lake Jackson, Texas after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s and cancer. Rosemarie was born on July 8, 1927 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania to Elizabeth Carbadella and Peter Paul Carbadella.
Rosemarie sang on the radio as a young girl and she was also a talented dancer and taught at Arthur Murray Dance Studio in New York City. She later relocated to South Florida where she was very successful in sales and marketing.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Bailey (William) and Darlyne Krimm; her sisters, Elizabeth Tisei, Dolores Bivona, and Shirley Ruscio; grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Bailey (Jessica), Ashley Shuler (James), and Shannon Krimm; great grandchildren, Benton Bailey, Claire Bailey, Cullen Shuler, and Harrison Shuler. She is also survived by a long extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Peter Paul Carbadella.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson on September 29 at 3:00 p.m. The internment will be at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
