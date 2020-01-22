Emilee Nicole Taft
December 24, 1993 –
January 17, 2020
God blessed us with our angel on December 24, 1993 and called her home on January 17, 2020.
Emilee is survived by her three beautiful daughters, Amila Summer’Grace Taft, Remi Raine Taft, and Bella Rose Taft, her parents, Michael and Laura Taft; her sisters, Marissa and Ashley Taft; and nephews, Austin Taft and Quentin Patterson. She is also survived by her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl Taft; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Emilee was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Tommy and Lupe Luna; paternal grandmother, Sue Rose Taft.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas , with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral M ass will be held on Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Angleton, Texas with Father Khoi Le officiating. Burial to follow in Angleton Cemetery.
