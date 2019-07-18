Jane “Twiggy” H. Veit
Jane “Twiggy” H. Veit, 78 of Angleton Passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Clearlake, TX. She was born to Ronald and Maisie Hughes in Cardith Wales on August 1, 1940.
Public Visitation be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Palms Funeral Home from 11 to 1:00 p.m. with Funeral Service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Angleton Cemetery.
Jane was witty and sassy but loved by people. Loved her family dearly especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Veit; parents; and grandson, James Christopher Veit; and sister-in-law, Babe Veit.
Jane is survived by her children, Jay Veit, Jill Veit, sister Ann Chambers; grandchildren, Chanse Taylor and wife Heidi, Brandon Taylor and wife Ashley, Andy Veit, Jordan Veit, Jennifer Veit, Javar “Spooky” Bell and Blaine Music, Josh Aden; great grandchildren, Brailee Taylor, Kaelynn Taylor, Karleigh James Taylor, Bryllar Taylor, Cole Taylor and Dawson James Taylor; and her best friend Kathy Bevel; nieces and nephews, Cathy Moses, Julie Chambers, John Reese and Megan Chambers, Butch and Bonnie Veit, Elsie Haley; as well as numerous other family and friends and her extended family at Brazoria County Court House.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
