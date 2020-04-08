Bruce Wayne Dunlap
March 1, 1959 –
April 3, 2020
Bruce Wayne Dunlap, 61, of Clute passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at CHI St. Luke’s Health–Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born March 1, 1959 in Freeport, Texas to Ulas and Claudia Dunlap.
He was a faithful member of The Church in Brazoria, Texas where he worked with the Outreach Ministry and ministered to the public. He was a giving and caring person who loved to help others. He enjoyed cooking, giving food to the Salvation Army and spending time with his family and friends.
His survived by his loving wife, Ruth Dunlap, Clute; sons, Marcus Cash (Carla), Byron Dunlap (Valerie) and Casey Sanchez (Tiffany); daughters, Cherika Dunlap, Sweeny, Banetria Bonds (Chris), Rosenberg, Ashley Brown (Freddie), Houston; sister, Sandra Dunlap, Clute; brothers, Alloyd Dunlap (Sharon), Michael Dunlap (Sandra), both of Lake Jackson, Hurlan Dunlap (Velma), Pearland, Maurice Dunlap (Belle), Clute, Ronnie Dunlap (Ethel), Jones Creek, Stephen Dunlap (Joyce), Brazoria, Dwight Dunlap (Janet), Missouri City and Jeffrey Dunlap (Tiffanye), Rosenberg; good friend, Vonney Bruce Edwards, Houston; 18 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton, Texsa. (979) 849-8800.
