Imogene Hannah Bledsoe
September 2, 1920 –
November 29, 2019
Imogene Hannah Bledsoe, 99, a longtime Sweeny resident, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born in Madison County on September 2, 1920 to Hugh and Ethel Hannah and attended school in Normangee, Texas, graduating in 1938. That same year she married Paul Henry Bledsoe and they were married for 50 years until his passing in 1988.
Imogene and Paul moved to Brazoria in 1940 then to Sweeny in 1944 and owned and operated a Gulf and Phillip 66 service station in Sweeny. She assisted Paul Henry in the day to day operations of the service stations and helped with their cattle business. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sweeny and was a volunteer with the Pink Ladies at the Sweeny Hospital. She also assisted family and friends with making beautiful quilts and taught many how to do it.
Her cooking skills were remarkable and family could not wait to gather around her table for a delicious home cooked meal. Woodlake Rehabilitation Center has been her home for almost three years where she was affectionately known as “Granny.” The nurses and staff took excellent care of her while she resided there. We give them thanks and praises for taking care of her and making sure she was attended to.
Imogene was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Henry; son, Dennis; her parents; siblings; and step-granddaughters, Carla and Elizabeth Antuna.
Survivors include her son, Neal and wife, Robin of Brazoria; grandson, Russell and wife, Tiffany of Brazoria; step-grandson, James Antuna and wife, Kari of Sweeny; granddaughter, Lori Bledsoe of Las Vegas, Nevada; great-grandsons, Christopher Bledsoe and wife, Brittney of Shepherd, Cody Bledsoe and Cristin of Bay City, Lance Corporal USMC Matthew Bledsoe and wife, Charlene of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Robert Wiginton; great-granddaughters, Camryn Bledsoe of Bay City and Robin Antuna of Houston; great-great-grandsons, Cayden Bledsoe of Brazoria, Chandler and Cohen Bledsoe of Bay City, and Waylon Bledsoe of Shepherd; and great-great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn of Shepherd, Texas and Rylie Rose Bledsoe of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Imogene is also survived by her special nieces that she loved dearly, nephews and cousins, and a host of friends from Sweeny.
As a lot of you may know, she loved her family, especially her sons, and looked forward to the family get-togethers.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Sweeny with John Price officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends 1:00 pm until service time. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.