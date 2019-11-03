Delores Charles Baker
Delores Charles Baker, 88, of Lake Jackson passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019. Visitation will be 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Tuesday at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday November 6, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Freeport.
Arrangements by the Turner family. Online condolences may be made to lakewoodfuneralchapel.com
