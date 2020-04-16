Raye Helen English Williams
June 23, 1947 –
April 12, 2020
On April 12, 2020, Raye Helen English Williams left this earth to join her beloved Clyde in their heavenly home. The daughter of Leroy and Frances Cleveland English, she was born on June 23, 1947, and grew up in Sandy Point, Texas.
She graduated from Marshall High School in 1965. She went on to further her education at Wharton County Junior College, Wharton, Texas, earning a degree in accounting in 1967.
Upon graduation, she was hired by ExxonMobil in Houston, Texas and retired from that company after 40 years of dedicated service as an Executive Secretary.
Raye married her high school sweetheart, Clyde R. Williams, Sr. on May 6, 1967. To that union was born one son, Clyde “Richard” Williams, Jr.
Raye was a long time active member of Brentwood Baptist Church and touched the lives of many.
Her most significant legacy is to be found in the hearts and lives of those she knew and loved and those who knew and loved her most — her family; her son, Richard Williams and wife, Kecia Williams; her grandchildren, Chloe’, Caleb, and Christiana; her brothers, John and Emile English; her sister, Shirley English.
For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 2:00 — 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services are Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Houston Memorial Gardens. Dr. Joe Samuel Ratliff, officiating.
Final Arrangements Entrusted To Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott Street, Houston, Texas 77051, (713) 734-8769.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.