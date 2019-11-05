Delores Charles Baker
Services for Delores Baker will be Wednesday, November 6th at First United Methodist Church of Freeport, 1600 West Broad St. Visitation on Tuesday, November 5th, 6:00-7:30 pm, at Lakewood Funeral Chapel, 98 North Dixie Dr., Clute.
Delores passed from this life to life eternal on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at the age of 88.
Born to Landis Stockton and Carl “C.D.” Charles in Borger, Texas on April 27, 1931, she completed a special sisterhood of three girls, joining Joe Anne and Wynama.
The Charles girls grew up in the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma in their early years, spending summers at the family farm at Enloe, Delta County in north Texas before moving to Freeport in the summer of 1942 when their father took a job at Dow Chemical.
Delores graduated from Freeport High in 1948, and continued her education at Sam Houston State Teachers College, graduating with a Bachelor’s degree.
She married James Calvin Baker December 27, 1952 and began their family of four children with the arrival of Delores Anne, followed by James Calvin Jr., Carl Frank and Steven Charles.
A busy wife and mother, Delores delayed pursuing her career in education until after her children were all of school age, and was with BISD for 35 years. She particularly enjoyed her years as a Coordinator for a special Cooperative Education program in Home Economics where she worked with high school students and local businesses to help train future Day Care workers, floral designers and educators.
She was a dedicated Sunday School teacher at First United Methodist Freeport for over 50 years, loved singing in the church choir and her friendships in Mamie Circle. Her church was very important to her, and she was a willing servant.
She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and tailor and one who was generous with her time and talents.
Delores and James (J.C.) thoroughly enjoyed Texas A&M activities with their kids, and were delighted with the arrival of grandchildren, always remaining very involved with their family.
She enjoyed socializing with friends and playing in two bunco groups.
Delores will be dearly missed and remembered lovingly by her children and their families; Carl Frank Baker, wife Sharon and children Michael Baker, Sarah Baker Bird and husband Joseph; Steven Charles Baker and sons Aaron and Justin Baker. She was loved and admired by nieces and nephews and other extended family, friends who will remember her fondly. The Baker family would like to extend a special thanks to her companion, Kristy Dubose, who shared her daily life for the last 18 months. Kristy’s kindness and dedication will not be forgotten.
“And the Mother said, ‘I have reached the end of my journey. And now I know the end is better than the beginning, for my children can walk alone, and their children after them.’”
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Landis Charles, husband of 46 years, James Calvin Baker, daughter Delores Anne Baker, son James Calvin Baker, Jr., sisters Joe Anne Allen, and Wynama Wheeler.
Gifts in memory of Delores may be shared with First United Methodist Church Freeport, 1600 West Broad St., Freeport, Texas 77541.
