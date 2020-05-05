Leonard (Lenny) Knott
February 28, 1936 –
April 30, 2020
Leonard (Lenny) Knott, 84, of Angleton, Texas passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday April 30, 2020 in Danbury, Texas surrounded by local family.
Lenny was born February 28, 1936 in Stockport, New York to George and Edith Sanford Knott. Lenny joined the US Air Force in the mid-50s and while enlisted met Margie Nell Polk, who he married on September 7, 1958. They raised their family in Stuyvesant Falls, New York and then moved to Angleton, Texa s in 1978.
Lenny was a man with a heart of gold. He would not pass up an opportunity to help someone. He loved classic country music and enjoyed listening to it with his family and friends. Also, he had a love for cars and working on cars was his life. Lenny worked at the Ragland’s dealership in Angleton, Texas for over 20 years. He helped many people start their careers in the auto care business.
Lenny’s greatest joy in his life was his family and helping others. He was a member of the Northway Baptist Church. Many of Northway member’s vehicles are still running because of Lenny.
Lenny was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Sanford Knott; his wife, Margie; and his brothers, Donald Knott, Chester Knott, Bernard Knott, Raymond Knott, George Knott and Harold Knott.
Lenny is survived by his children, Jackie Penn (Cindy), of Angleton, Texas, Wanda Oakes (Danny), of Ravena, New York, Lenny Jr (Cissie), of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, Doyle (Elaine), of Spokane, Washington, Bobby Extrom (Pam), of Lewisville, North Carolina, Glynn (Bobbie), of Angleton, Texas, Norma LoStracco (Roy), of Danbury, Texas; daughter-in-love, Sue Savosky Powell (Richard), of Danbury, Texas; sister-in-law. Juanita Knott, of Stuyvesant, New York; twenty-one grandchildren; and thirty-five great-grandchildren.
Due to the pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date. Lenny and Margie’s ashes will be joined together at Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Northway Baptist Church, 1421 Buchta Road, Angleton, Texas 77515
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.PalmsFuneralHome.com
“Rest in Peace Daddy”
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home — Angleton, Texas
