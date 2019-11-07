Tynes Brandon (Mehaffey) Schroller
January 6, 1978 –
November 1, 2019
Brandon was born January 6, 1978 in Freeport, TX. Brandon went to his maker on November 1, 2019 in his home in Nolanville Tx at the age of 41 years 9 months.
He loved his new home and always welcomed anyone with open arms and his infectious smile. Brandon loved people and always found good in everyone. He was kind, funny and never met a stranger. Brandon will always be the joy, love and pride of his Mom and Dad’s life. He will never be forgotten by the ones who loved him.
Brandon loved to racing cars and being around his friends with the same passion. Besides his best friend Wowzer (his dog) his 2016 Corvette was his pride and joy. The love of cars started at an early age and only grew. His heart and soul was as pure as a child. He always fought for the underdog. He always worried about others before himself. So many selfless acts were made, whether it be for someone being bullied, an animal in distress or an elderly person being disrespected.
In 2004 Brandon graduated from the Police Academy and was TCLOSE Certified. He wanted to be the kind of officer that fought for abused children and women. He wanted to make a difference. Before becoming a police officer, he was offered a job with Pinkerton Government Security. That was the happiest time of his life. On May 21, 2005 Brandon received a Traumatic Brain Injury while in Alexandria, LA participating in Terrorist Training at Camp Beauregard. He fought 15 hard years, trying to have a normal life. Brandon was diagnosed with PTSD.
Brandon was an Astros Buddy for years. He love Baseball, Basketball and Golf. Golf turned out to be a little slow for him, he liked more action. The ones who knew him will agree. Brandon has met so many wonderful people her in Bell County. He met a cousin he didn’t even know he had Baylin Mobly. He had many Military friends that understood his personality, because they suffered with the same problems daily.
Brandon worked hard to keep a smile on his face and make others feel important. Brandon’s heart was as deep as the ocean. He had deep respect for his elders. He always held the door open for anyone to walk in first. He learned this at an early age thanks to his Gram. He said yes ma’am, no ma’am, yes sir, yes ma’am, to show respect for his elders and his parents. Brandon had very strong beliefs and did not waiver. Brandon put his comments out there, which he hoped would help others. He found his voice and shared it with the world. He was always trying to make the world a better place for others.
May God take Brandon into his arms and give him a home in heaven where he will finally have peace, no pain and no sorrows. This is all a parent would want. Brandon will be missed till the end of time. Brandon would want everyone to love God, this how everyone can honor his name.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Tynes and Pamela Schroller; his best friend, Wowzer his sweet boy (his dog of 12 years).
He was preceded in death is his Gram and PaPa Mehaffey, NaNa and PaPa Schroller.
Services will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Crawford Bowers Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be Sunday, November 10, at 1:00 p.m at Gorman Cemetery in Gorman, Texas.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home — Killeen is in charge of the arrangement.
