Alberta Joyce Robinson
“Berta”
Funeral services for Alberta Joyce Robinson, 63, of Brazoria will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mount Zion Church in Brazoria with Pastor Booker T. Randon officiating and Pastor Karl Smith eulogizing. Burial will follow at Peaceful Rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
She passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas.
She was a member of Hall Chapel Baptist Church where she served as a former Matron of the youth department. She was a Phlebotomist. She was also affiliated with the Boy Scouts. She loved playing bingo, fishing, crocheting, baking and making homemade ice cream. She loved children and her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; mother, Ernestine Robinson; son, Byron Randon, Sr. (Devin), Brazoria; sisters, Rosalind Kay Bonner (Marcus), Brazoria and Melba Jean Bess (Robert), Sweeny; brothers, Duane Randon (Denise), Lake Jackson and Walter Robinson, Jr.; grandchildren, Caitlin, Byron II and Kaya; step-son, Donald Randon Jr; uncle, Aaron Austin Sr., Ruston, Louisiana; special cousin, Colette Thomas (Charles), Brazoria; goddaughters, Jessica Jones, Tarnisha Burton and Malnisha Burton; godson, Cedric Wright; good friends, Ben Mack, O’Neal Jefferson and Glenda Faye Gee; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Ralph Caldwell, O’Neal Jefferson, Michael Caldwell, Chad Ward, Sr., Bobby Ivery and Donald Ray Randon, Jr.
Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a wake from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. There will be viewing at the church on the day of the service from 10:00 a.m. until service time. There will be no viewing afterward.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.