Virginia Raska
Virginia Raska was born on June 25, 1920, near Edna, Texas, and passed from this life on August 13, 2019 in Angleton, Texas. One of four daughters born to Henry Lewis Hoffer and Alice Gibson Hoffer, she married Rudy J. Raska on November 9, 1942.
She was a long time resident of Lake Jackson, Texas, moving there in 1954 with her husband and sons, and residing there until a few days before her death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sisters and their spouses.
She is survived by her two sons, Wayne Raska and his wife Joyce, of Mason, Texas, and Gene Raska and his wife Ginny, of Brazoria, Texas. Other survivors include her grandchildren, Stuart Raska of Clark, Colorado, Tina Slaten, and her husband Jared of Corrigan, Texas, and Sarah Wilson, and her husband Michael of Sweeny, Texas; two great grandchildren, Harper Slaten and Gene Wilson; several nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
At her request, the only service will be a private graveside service for family.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services at P.O. Box 140888, Austin, TX 78714-9981, or the charity of your choice. The family requests that no flowers be sent.
Arrangements are by Lakewood Funeral Home.
