Jan Louise Richardson
Jan Louise Richardson, 51, of Dickinson, Texas passed away at 2:01 pm on July 2, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born November 15, 1967 to Jack B. Richardson and Judy L. (Egmon) Northrup in Freeport, Texas.
She is survived by her mother, Judy L. (Egmon) Northrup (Skip) of Lake Jackson, Texas; grandmother, Wilma L. Johnson of Lake Jackson, Texas; sisters, Debbie Groves (Vernon) of Lake Jackson, Texas, Donna Richardson (Stacy) of Pearland, Texas, Julie Hammons (Phil) of Angleton, Texas; nephews, Michael Groves, and Lane Richardson; niece, Amanda Groves and Amanda’s children, Caitlin, Landen, Eli, and Abby.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack B. Richardson; grandfathers, Andrew Richardson, Bill Egmon, and James T. Johnson; grandmothers, Ina Richardson and Doris Egmon.
Jan was a devoted child of God, loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, and aunt. She was also a “mom” to the animals she adored, dogs Jake and Sadie, cats Sabrina, Morris, Webster and Gracie. An inspirational teacher, Jan touched the lives of those who knew and loved her. Always an advocate for her students, Jan set the bar for excellence in education and in life. She worked hard, and she loved even harder. A friend to all she met (two-legged and four-legged), Jan was definitely one of a kind!
Memorial Services will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Friendswood United Methodist Church, Friendswood, Texas.
A fund in Jan’s name has been set up for donations at bayareapetadoptions.org.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
