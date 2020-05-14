Pinkie Mae Johnson
F uneral services for Pinkie Mae Johnson, 78, of Cedar Lane will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Cedar Lane with Rev. Carl Lee Kemp officiating and Rev. K.W. Bree eulogizing. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas.
She passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City, Texas.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; loving and devoted husband, Herman Johnson, Sr.; sons, Allan Brown (Karla) and Herman Johnson, Jr.; daughters, Cynthia Royster, Deborah Silva, Marcietta Moore (Elliot), Dorothy Darthard (Terry), Tanzie Brown and Vonda Johnson; sister, Dorothy Wright; brother, Nelson Brown; six godchildren, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
