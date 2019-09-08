Candance Donna Bundick
“Susie”
Funeral services for Candance Donna “Susie” Bundick of Brazoria will be Monday, September, 9, 2019, at Triumph Church located at 1280 Hospital Drive in Angleton, Texas. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Services starting at 1:00 p.m.
Susie passed from this life into glory on September 4, 2019.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
