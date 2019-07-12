John Abilez
John Abilez, 75, a lifelong resident of Clute, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. John was born on April 12, 1944 in Freeport, Texas.
John retired from Dow after working as a Machinist. John’s passions include hunting, fishing, motorcycles, cars, music, snow skiing, snorkeling, IRL Racing, Houston Astros, and Notre Dame Football.
John will be rejoining his parents, Concepcion and Victor Abilez Sr.; and brother, Victor Abilez Jr.
Those left to carry John’s memory on is his children, Roxanne Linda Abilez and John David Abilez; grandsons, John Aynsley Abilez and Christopher Stidman; granddaughter, Brittany Stidman; three additional grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held at Restwood Funeral Home on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A Gathering to Share Memories of John will be held one hour prior.
